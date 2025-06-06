626 Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

626 Financial LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

