Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 143 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $477.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

