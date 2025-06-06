Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

UBER opened at $84.62 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.