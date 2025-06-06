Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,864,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.