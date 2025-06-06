Harbor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

