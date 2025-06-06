Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,274,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $291.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.73 and a 200-day moving average of $286.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

