MKT Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,461,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $417.67 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $413.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

