Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $417.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.84. The company has a market capitalization of $413.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

