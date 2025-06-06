Snider Financial Group Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Snider Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.4% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $203.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.54 and its 200-day moving average is $187.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.