Safeguard Financial LLC Has $306,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Safeguard Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $171.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average is $160.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

