Cora Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,338,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 809,082 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,334,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,129,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $82.32 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

