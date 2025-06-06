Permanent Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Permanent Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $179.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

