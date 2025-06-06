Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 215 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $368.97 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.93 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $367.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

