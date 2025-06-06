Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after acquiring an additional 349,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after acquiring an additional 157,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,823,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $403.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.