Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

IWM opened at $208.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.