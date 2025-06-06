Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 48,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 45.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 1.4%

Salesforce stock opened at $266.81 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.77 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $255.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.92.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.34.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.