SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock opened at $171.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

