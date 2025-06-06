Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.60 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

