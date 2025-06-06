Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 72,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 947,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,534,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $4,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

NYSE AACT opened at $11.42 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

