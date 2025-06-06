Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.22 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

