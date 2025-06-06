Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 497.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after buying an additional 2,805,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after buying an additional 860,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after buying an additional 1,085,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,124,000 after buying an additional 498,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,733,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.85. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6207 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

