Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.0 million-$827.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.9 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.100 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 2.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 260,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

