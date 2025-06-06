Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 3,443 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 485,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 204,146 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.60 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

