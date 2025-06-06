Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 25,275 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. NCP Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ford Motor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.