Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.5% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 68.1% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $477.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.81. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.