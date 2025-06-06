iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

