Zacks Research Has Negative View of Halliburton Q3 Earnings

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $662,694,000 after acquiring an additional 375,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $584,139,000 after acquiring an additional 908,271 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after buying an additional 2,171,722 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

