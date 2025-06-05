iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Lessened by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $292.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $300.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

