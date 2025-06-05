Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $298,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $267,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $2,862,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $280.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

