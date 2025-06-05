Ventum Cap Mkts Reduces Earnings Estimates for Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

