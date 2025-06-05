BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

