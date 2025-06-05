BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BIT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
