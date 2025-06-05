General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3%

GD opened at $275.12 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Profile

Free Report

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

