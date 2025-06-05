Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

