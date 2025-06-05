Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 143,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

