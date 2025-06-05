Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes $502,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 129,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

