Veracity Capital LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after purchasing an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.1%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $557.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.08 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.07, for a total value of $118,695.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,669.66. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,831,288. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.



