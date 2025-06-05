Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $82.32 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

