Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 5,679 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

