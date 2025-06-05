PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PDI opened at $18.89 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

