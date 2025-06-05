Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,040 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

