JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

