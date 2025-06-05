Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,977 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 139.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,977 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Crown Castle by 95.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $100.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.21. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

