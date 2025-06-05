Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Lands’ End updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.860 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LE opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $244.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 45.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

