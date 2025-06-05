Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 196 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,054,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,160,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

