Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

JPST opened at $50.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

