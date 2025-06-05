Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Increased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.