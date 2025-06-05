Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – June 2nd

Southern, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, Rockwell Automation, EMCOR Group, and Algonquin Power & Utilities are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in generating, distributing or supporting power from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth prospects and regulatory dynamics of the low-carbon energy transition. Such companies may include project developers, equipment manufacturers and service providers within the clean-energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southern has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,835,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.12. The stock had a trading volume of 314,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.98 and a 200-day moving average of $303.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.50. The stock had a trading volume of 323,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.87 and a 200-day moving average of $277.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $317.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $467.88. The stock had a trading volume of 162,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.49 and a 200-day moving average of $441.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

AQN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.35. 13,189,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,515. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AQN

Recommended Stories