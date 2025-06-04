VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.65 and last traded at $69.38, with a volume of 3303418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 219,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

