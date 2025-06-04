Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

