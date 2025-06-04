ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $898,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,777.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 36,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.1%

SYK opened at $381.33 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.06.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.